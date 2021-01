Storm Christoph: Thousands of properties being evacuated due to flooding

Some 2,000 properties in Greater Manchester will be evacuated overnight due toflooding caused by Storm Christoph, the city council said.

Police andfirefighters were working with Manchester City Council to evacuate homes inEast Didsbury, West Didsbury and Northenden on Wednesday evening.

People havealso been asked to leave their homes in parts of Ruthin, North Wales, andMaghull in Merseyside due to rising floodwaters.