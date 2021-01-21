Inauguration comparison 1.20.21

Alex King explains the differences between this year's presidential inauguration and prior years'.

Is how different it was in years past.

Crowds gather every year to show their support for the next president... but this year we saw soldiers lined up to serve and protect the capitol in washington d.c.

From any threats.

Abc 36's alex king explains the differences and similarities we're seeing through the eyes of two men who have seen it all in person.

Jamie: "it was very powerful to be there and be in the spirit of all of it."

Lexingtonian jamie palumbo... was at obama's inauguration in 2009.

He says it was a big celebration with a large crowd of people who didn't look the same.

Jamie: "an inspirational feel that everybody had because it was so much bigger than obama.

It was more of a movement to give any black community member or minority, that sense of we can do this."

Although he didn't watch this inauguration day in person... he says it was terrifying... and kentucky state senator reginald thomas agrees.

Thomas was also in washington d.c.

For obama's inaguration in 2009... he says it was a day filled with joy.

He says although there's a lot of people out there fighting this transition... for many others there will be a sense of relief.

Reginald: "there's this big exhale all over the country, that finally know we have a president that has some sense.

That represents us and our values."

They both say no matter how people feel... this is one for the history books.

Alex king... abc 36 news.

