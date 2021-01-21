Huntsville Hospital Vaccination Efforts

As more doses of the COVID vaccine are being distributed across North Alabama, Huntsville Hospital is preparing to rapidly up the amount of vaccines it's administering.

Huntsville hospital will start vaccinating a thousand more people a week starting the weekend of january 30th and 31st.

Huntsville hospital with new information on the vaccine rollout.

Adding two more days a week to the john hunt park vaccine clinic will help ramp up the distribution of vaccines in madison county.

But more still needs to be done to increase vaccinations.

"so by adding the weekend we're adding a thousand a week extra.

So, 500 saturday, 500 sunday new vaccines."

But in three weeks one thousand people a day will be getting the vaccine.

Doughty "so, the people coming back for their second dose and we'll still be doing 500 new doses.

So, it's a pretty big operation."

And people in the community support the decision.

Mary and newell witherspoon/ vaccine recipients "i think it's a great idea.

I think the faster people can get vaccinated the better."

More vaccines being administered though means more staff huntsville hospital say's they're hiring additional staff but they have enough staff to cover the first several weekends of the vaccine clinic.

The hospital will also need more vaccines.

Doughty "we're working closely with the state to increase our allotment to be able to cover the additional vaccines we'll do."

Especially if the hospital wants to add more vacciantion sites.

Doughty "we're also looking for other community partners to step up and add locations themselves.

But john hunt will be our staple location for now."

The hospital is ramping up to 500 vaccines being adminstered a day starting friday.

But as more people get the first dose of the vaccine now they will have to vaccinate twice as many people three weeks from now.

