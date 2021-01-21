Honoring History

WAAY 31 spoke to Madison County Commissioner Violet Edwards on what Wednesday's historic inauguration means to so many women.

Cemetery.

This inauguration is also historic for the office of the vice president.

Kamala harris becomes the first female, first black, and first south asian to hold the position.

Hours after being sworn in as v-p - harris swore in 3 new democratic senators.

Harris' new role as second in command is inspiring many - including one local leader who made history of her own last year.

Waay 31's ashley carter spoke with madison county commissioner - violet edwards - on what this historic day means to so many women.

Just an hour before hundreds of thousands of people watched harris' historical swearing in... violet edwards sat in a madison county commission meeting.....wearin g pearls to celebrate harris' victory violet edwards, district 6 commissioner "women across the country are wearing pearls today just as a show of solidarity, it's a show of sisterhood, and it's a celebration of womanhood, we can do it and pearls just to symbolize we can do whatever we want ."

Just months ago edwards made history of her own becoming the first black woman to sit on the commission, for edwards this historic day means a lot to her and so many other women.

Violet edwards, district 6 commissioner "it's incredibly exciting, my vice president will now look like me, she will look like my daughter and this is just a great day in history."

She says becoming the first of anything isn't always the easiest road...but she hopes as more women break down barriers more women become inspired violet edwards, district 6 commissioner "while the road will never be easy in any walk we decide to take, the journey is always worth it.

And, i just hope that everyone no matter what they decide to do in what field it is will see this as an opportunity to excel."

And edwards believes as young girls watch more women make history they will continue to follow in their footsteps and make history of their own violet edwards, district 6 commissioner "i want those young ladies watching to be whatever they want to be and be great at it.

And, we're now seeing people of color, women of color holding positions they've never held before.

And so, the sky is the limit and no matter what you want to do the sky is the limit and you just be excellent and do be scared to go about it."

In madison co ashley c waay 31 news edwards quoted the words of the newly inaugurated vice president.

Saying just as harris believes she will not be the last woman vice president - edwards will not be