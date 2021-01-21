Daycare workers abuse 1.20.21

Four daycare workers are charged with child abuse

Charges after being accused of harming toddlers in their care.

Full mug:daycare workers charged with abuse lexington samantha ayers maurisa sweat jazzmine webb terr ... the lexington police department says samantha ayers.... maurisa sweat, and jazzmine webb were teachers in the one-year-olds classroom at the eagle creek learning academy - kids r kids childcare center in lexington.

The department says an investigation was launched earlier this month after a family noticed bruising on their child.

Police say the investigation found evidence the daycare staff physically harmed children on several occassions.

They say the center's director... terri thompson... was also charged with criminal abuse as well as failure to report the abuse.

