Google Chrome update helps users identify, change weak passwords

With Chrome version 88, tech giant Google is stepping up the security game with additional features to its password protection that will let users know if they are not applying best security practices.

According to Mashable, Google has constantly been beefing up its built-in password manager with features.

Its biggest is perhaps Chrome's ability to detect if the password you used may have been part of some past data breach.

With Chrome 88, it is also allowing users to check the strength of stored passwords.

Often, a user takes easy to remember passwords that are also unfortunately easy to guess as well and Chrome can now point out which ones might turn into security liabilities.

Chrome 88 has started rolling out but, it might take some time before they reach users.

Android, in particular, might be a bit late to the party as some password management features will only arrive later rather than sooner.