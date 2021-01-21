5pm Gracyn Courtright 01.20.2021

A University of Kentucky student accused of taking part in the riot at the U.S. capitol on January 6th made her first appearance in court.

Kentucky student accused of taking part in the riot at the u-s capitol on january 6th made her first appearance in court.

L3: abc 36 news white uk student charged in riot appears in court according to the u-k student newspaper... the kentucky kernal... gracyn courtright was released on a $10,000 bond with travel restrictions.

The judge is allowing the west virginia native to travel to kentucky to attend classes at u-k.... according to the newspaper.

Prosecutors say courtright posted on social media about participating in the riot and surveillance video shows her carrying a "members only" sign from the floor of the u-s senate.

Ots image:left coronavirus in ky coronavirus