A University of Kentucky student accused of taking part in the riot at the U.S. capitol on January 6th made her first appearance in court.
5pm Gracyn Courtright 01.20.2021
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Kentucky student accused of taking part in the riot at the u-s capitol on january 6th made her first appearance in court.
L3: abc 36 news white uk student charged in riot appears in court according to the u-k student newspaper... the kentucky kernal... gracyn courtright was released on a $10,000 bond with travel restrictions.
The judge is allowing the west virginia native to travel to kentucky to attend classes at u-k.... according to the newspaper.
Prosecutors say courtright posted on social media about participating in the riot and surveillance video shows her carrying a "members only" sign from the floor of the u-s senate.
Ots image:left coronavirus in ky coronavirus