New Music from Machine Gun Kelly, Foo Fighters and Lee Rocker

Machine Gun Kelly released a 50-minute movie/music-video, called 'Downfalls High,' combining all 14-songs from Tickets to My Downfall .

Former Stray Cat, Lee Rocker's latest solo album, Gather Round comes out Friday.

The title track, chronicles a cross-country trip with his wife Deborah from their Laguna Beach home to Long Island NY during the pandemic.

The Foo Fighters' 'Waiting on a War,' is the newest single from the band's upcoming album Medicine at Midnight due out in February.