One man dies after fully engulfed house fire in Logansport

The death is the first since a string of fatal house fires in Cass county in 2018 that left at least eight people dead.

Deadly house fire last night.

News 18's joe paul shares more about the man described as hardworking and delightful.

I'm at the 400 block of west market street in logansport.

A fully engulfed house fire happened here at about 9:35 p.m.

Last night.

Investigators say a 76- year-old man was found face down in the upstairs bathroom and died from smoke inhalation.

His 72-year-old wife escaped the home and was treated and released at a nearby hospital.

Nearby neighbor corey tabbs says he saw flames coming out of the top floor of the home.

Tabbs says he's known the couple for a long time.

"it couldn't have happened to a more delightful and good people and it's sad."

Investigators say the fire started in the front room of the house.

The cause has been ruled undetermined but arson has been ruled out.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims. this is the first death since a string of fatal house fires in cass county in 2018.

Coming up on news 18 at 6, you'll hear why the logansport fire chief is urging people to use smoke detectors.

Reporting in logansport, joe paul, news 18.

Another 29-hundred hoosiers have tested positive for covid-19, according to the