Going back to work

Questions about whether your employer should require a negative Covid-19 test to return to work.

It might be awhile before some folks with the coronavirus can go back to work.

Many employers require a negative covid test before, even if they're no longer contagious.

That means one person can test positive multiple times.

News 12's brian armstrong finds out if each positive test counts as a separate covid case, and if employers should still require that negative test.

There have been questions on what multiple positive covid tests for the same person means for the total number of covid cases in each county.

The hamilton county and north georgia health departments say multiple positive tests by the same person are counted as one positive case.

Hamilton county health department says the second and rest of tests are counted in the number of tests hamilton county does, but they are not counted as a positive case more than once.

The cdc says employers should not require a negative covid test to return back to work.

Both hamilton county and north georgia health departments agree with that recommendation.

Hamilton county health officials say persons diagnosed with covid-19 who have recovered and remain asymptomatic are not recommended to get retested within 3 months after the symptom onset date.

A growing body of data shows that, although the covid-19 virus can be found in recovered patients for weeks, they are not infectious beyond their isolation period.

That means you can still test positive, but no longer be contagious.

Health leaders say it can take weeks or even months for some to test negative.

According to the cdc, most people are no longer infectious after 10 days.

Brian armstrong news 12 now the tennessee valley healthcare