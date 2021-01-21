The Lady and the Dale HBO Documentary

The Lady and the Dale HBO Four-Part Documentary Trailer - - From Emmy-winning producers Mark and Jay Duplass, THE LADY AND THE DALE explores the story of mysterious entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael, a trans woman who rose to prominence when she released a fuel-efficient three-wheeled vehicle during the 1970s gas crisis.

The four-part docuseries dives deep into the rise and fall of Liz's extraordinary life through fraud, family, identity, and the pitfalls of the American Dream.

Directed by Nick Cammilleri, Zackary Drucker release date January 31, 2021 (on HBO and HBO MAX)