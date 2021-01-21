Bulletproof South Africa - Noel Clarke & Ashley Walters Take Us On A Tour Of The Set

Bulletproof South Africa - Noel Clarke & Ashley Walters Take Us On A Tour Of The Set - The stars of Bulletproof South Africa take us on a journey around the production behind the series with some...unexpected additions.

Following two massive seasons of the Sky Original, this three-part special Bulletproof instalment follows NCA detectives and best friends, Pike and Bishop, travelling to Cape Town on holiday.

Soon, however, the pair find themselves navigating South Africa’s criminal underworld to solve the frightening kidnapping case of a young girl.