Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, January 21, 2021

Clark County seeks 2021 Poet Laureate

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:24s 0 shares 1 views
Clark County seeks 2021 Poet Laureate
Clark County seeks 2021 Poet Laureate

Clark County is looking for candidates to serve as the fourth Clark County Poet Laureate who will be responsible for promoting poetry as an art form and as a means of engaging the community.

Visit ktnv.com for details.

THE TWO-YEAR-POSITION WASCREATED IN 20-14.SO FAR, THERE HAVE BEEN THREECLARK COUNTY POET LAUREATES.THEIR MISSION IS TO PROMOTEPOETRY AS AN ART FORM AND AS AMEANS OF ENGAGING THECOMMUNITY.ON OUR WEBSITE, WE HAVE A LINKTO MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TONOMINATE YOURSELF OR A POET YOUAD LIB LET'S GO TO 13 FIRSTALERT METEOROLOGIST DANI

You might like