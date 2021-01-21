Healthy Living: Keeping up pandemic-safe contact can improve well-being

How do you keep away the pandemic blues?

This point in the pandemic response, much of the focus is now on the vaccine distribution... but the daily struggle of isolation and pandemic precautions continues for every american... and as kezi 9 news anchor chris lueneburg shows us, some physicians say mental health impacts are getting more and more serious-- in today's healthy living, sponsored my oregon medical group.

"if your 2021 goal was involved improving your mental wellbeing, the continuing coronavirus pandemic isn't doing you any favors.

It looks like social distancing is here to stay-- so consider tweaking your resolution to put a focus on keeping up virtual contact with friends and family."

It's no secret that social distancing and pandemic stress have left many mentally exhausted, anxious and depressed... but oregon medica group family nurse practitioner elizabeth dhungana says she's seen the problem get progressively worse over the past months.

"it's a real big problem that's been developing over time and maybe it's reached it's peak for some people."

If you notice yourself withdrawing from interaction, not wanting to get out of bed and lacking motivation overall-- it may be time to see a doctor... but prevention is also possible-- it can be as easy as reaching out over the phone or video chat.

"being happy, smiling, all these emotions, good emotions, help you release endorphins naturally, and can help boost your immunity."

But make no mistake-- covid safe interactions can't make up for everything.

"it is different.

At least you can have the face to face contact, but it's completely different not having that physical component."

Even so-- friends over video chat can be an important support network.

"if your loved ones, your close ones are noticing a change in you, most definately i encourage them to reach out and mention.

That can be a very difficult subject to bring up, but that person may not be aware.

If their loved ones can recognize that i think it's an excellent idea."

"dhungana says that even people with family members or roommates in their home pods can experience pandemic depression or anxiety for any number of reasons... so keeping an eye out on your mental health is always a good idea.

