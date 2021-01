Nevada politicians, others react to Inauguration Day

Today is Inauguration Day for the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, and his vice president, Kamala Harris.

PRESIDENT BIDEN AND MADAM VICEPRESIDENT HARRIS.CONGRESSMAN...STEVEN HORSFORD WRITING INPART QUOTE...."WITH TODAY'S INAUGURATION...A NEW DAY IS DAWNING....IN AMERICA.PRESIDENT BIDEN AND VICEPRESIDENT...HARRIS WILL BRINGEXPERIENCED....STEADY...AND COMPASSIONATELEADERSHIP....TO THE WHITE HOUSE..."AND ENSURE....THAT OUR BRIGHTEST DAYS AREAHEAD."AND...U-S SENATOR CATHERINE CORTEZMASTO....ALSO ISSUING A STATEMENT....ON THIS HISTORIC DAY...SHE WROTE.....IN PART QUOTE..."AFTER A FREE AND FAIRELECTION.....OUR COUNTRY ENTERS.....A NEW ERA OF LEADERSHIPTODAY.....UNDER PRESIDENT BIDEN AND VICEPRESIDENT HARRIS.I'M HEARTENED....BY THE ACTIONS.....THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.....HAS ALREADY TAKEN ON DAYONE....AND....AM PREPARED TO WORK WITH.....THE NEW ADMINISTRATION.....TO HELP MOVE...OUR COUNTRY FORWARD."IT WAS A DAY THAT WILL