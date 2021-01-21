Vigo County man charged for Clay County gas station robbery

(WTHI) - Police in Brazil made an arrest in a convenience store robbery.

Brazil city police make an arrest in a convenience store robbery.

You may remember...the casey's general store was robbed earlier this month.

It's located at 9-30 west national avenue.

Brazil police chief clint mcqueen told news 10...this man was arrested.

18 year old shane dentler of vigo county.

Brazil police learned dentler had been arrested and jailed in montgomery county on similar charges.

He has been formally charged by the clay county prosecutor's office with robbery, theft and possession of a