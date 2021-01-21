Cayuga woman charged with battering a child

(WTHI) - A Cayuga woman is in custody on accusations of battering a minor.

A cayuga woman is in police custody tonight.

She's facing charges of battering a minor.

Vermillion county sheriff's deputies arrested kristina lientz of cayuga yesterday.

North vermillion elementary school had contacted the department of child services..

They claimed a child at the school had wounds and had possibly been battered.

Police and c-p-s interviewed lientz.

She was eventually arrested and charged with battery on a person less then 14.

Deputies booked her in