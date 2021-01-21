Cayuga woman charged with battering a child

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind.
(WTHI) - A Cayuga woman is in custody on accusations of battering a minor.
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind.
(WTHI) - A Cayuga woman is in custody on accusations of battering a minor.
Handgun without a license.
A cayuga woman is in police custody tonight.
She's facing charges of battering a minor.
Vermillion county sheriff's deputies arrested kristina lientz of cayuga yesterday.
North vermillion elementary school had contacted the department of child services..
They claimed a child at the school had wounds and had possibly been battered.
Police and c-p-s interviewed lientz.
She was eventually arrested and charged with battery on a person less then 14.
Deputies booked her in