Biden Signs a Number of First-Day Executive Actions

President Joe Biden is finalizing 17 executive moves just hours after his inauguration Wednesday.

Them.

Back in d-c ---- president biden -- is wasting no time.

Issuing a number of executive actions -- several focusing on fighting covid-19.

Those actions could impact the tri-state.

44news reporter erran huber joins us in the studio with a breakdown, erran?

Inauguration celebrations-- are all wrapped up.

But it's not a day off for newly sworn in president biden.

Many of the executive orders he's signed--will have an impact in the tri-state.

Especially some of the extensions of current policies-- like delaying housing foreclosures and evictions.

Also to continue--the pause on payments for student loans.

Efforts to try and stave off the economic impact of the continuing pandemic.

But there are also a series of new efforts.

And among them-- a new mask mandate.

Requiring the use of face coverings--for federal employees and on properties.

Eh 44news also among the 17 new orders-- efforts to target climate change, which include rejoining the paris climate accord.

Along with changes to immigration policy, and halting construction on the southern border wall.