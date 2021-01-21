Black Agenda Roll Out

SO BLACC collaborated on this agenda with Black community members to change the narrative around race in Southern Oregon.

From taprock nortfoishing a black agenda.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle looked into the significance of it's goals for the rogue valley.

Tyler says: the southern oregon black leaders, activists, and community coalition contributes to black history made this week by holding their black agenda rollout meeting over zoom tonight.

Vo: soblacc calls itself a space for black people to build relationships on black love and collective liberation.

Members also say its political space actively pushes back on white-supremacy, patriarchy, and heteronormative stereotypes and practices.

One member of the group -- who has been apart of the collaborative effort to create this agenda says black lives matter, the me too movement and the killing of aidan ellison have inspired black people in the community to push their goals forward.

Sot: we're taking little steps and we're making progress and that's all we can do.

Each generation has to put their foot in and make a little progress toward equality.

Vo: scott says local officials can help with the black agenda by letting go of bias and acknowledging what black people in the community face daily.

Black community members are being invited to attend the black agenda rollout meeting from 6 o-clock till 7:30 tonight by visiting their facebook page and registering through this link.

Tyler says: for more details about the black