Bidens Fire Trump's White House Chief Usher

The Bidens moved quickly on Wednesday to fire White House chief usher Timothy Harleth.

Harleth was installed by the Trumps, according to CNN.

Harleth took the place of Angella Reid, who was hired during the Obama administration.

The usher is responsible for the management of the building and oversees residence staff.

Stephen Rochon was the chief usher from 2007 to 2011 and was by Trump to run the house.

Rochon declined due to family reasons.