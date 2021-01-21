Krewe of Porches preparations underway in Ocean Springs

Like many other cities and organizations, the City of Discovery has discovered a new way to celebrate carnival season.

Enter the krewe of porches.

A - way for the ocean springs - - - - community to show their mardi - gras spirit in the absence of - parades-- through art.- - - - sot-julian rankin: walter - anderson museum of art- "art is everywhere, it manifest itself in the community, and so- we thought it was a - wonderful opportunity with the- restrictions that we have in- this covid climate to still - be inventive and to think about- a way to be creative."

A partnership between the walte- anderson museum, chamber- of commerce, public art project- of ocean springs- and historic ocean springs- association, the community has- already started placing colorfu- displays of purple and- green in storefronts and- porches.- sot-cynthia sutton: os chamber- of commerce - "mardi gras season is during th snowbird season, so we have a - lot of snowbirds that - come into town that don't even- know what mardi gras is, so it- - - - is another way to kind of make- sure that we talk about one of- the traditions that we love in- ocean springs."

Registration is free, but a 25-- dollar donations is - suggested.- those donations will go towards- funding art scholarships- for kids at the walter anderson- museum and the friends of arts,- culture, and education.

- sot-julian rankin - "summer camps and things we do throughout the year, this will- allow more- students to participate."

- - and while replacing the - atmosphere of a parade is - difficult, local leaders say- celebrating mardi gras- safely is still key.- sot-cynthia sutton- "we still want to generate that activity to town, and this is a- fun way to do that."

Sot-julian rankin - "it's like an exhibition of installations out in the- community, and i think anderson- would - be proud to see it and it reall- aligns with his philosophy."

Registration closes on february- 8th.

More - information can be found on the- krewe of porches- facebook page.- in ocean springs, grant - chighizola,