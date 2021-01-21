Local Man Pardoned

We are there for the homecoming of a local man who was pardoned by President Trump on his last day in office.

A man would still be serving a prison sentence if it wasn't for his mother, and a pardon made by the now former president.

News 12's dorothy sherman had the only camera rolling when he finally arrived home in chattanooga.

In a car with his brother and mother darrell fraizer pulls up to his mom's home.

Nats a welcome home sign on the front lawn greets him.

That's along with his loved ones who embraced him at the door.

Nats it's been years since frazier has been home with his family.

He's spent over 30 years in prison.

Frazier was arrested at the la airport and accused of transporting cocaine between la to chattanooga in the late 80's.

He pleaded guilty to cocaine conspiracy and wound up getting a life sentence without parole.

His mom, joyce johnson petitioned the president to release her son.

Johnson finally got what she wanted.

Before he left office, president trump pardoned several inmates serving long drug sentences, frazier was one of them.

She picked up her son on wednesday.

And in a moment she and her family might have thought would never happen, frazier reunites with loved ones as a free man.

