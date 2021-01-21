Former WTHI General Manager Dave Bailey passes away at 76-years-old

(WTHI) - The WTHI family is sad to announce the passing of one of our own.

Dave bailey was the former general manager of wthi-tv.

He began his career in broadcasting in 19-66 while completing his degree at indiana state university.

He did everything here from engineering, public relations to eventually leading our television and several radio stations.

Dave bailey made significant contributions to this community by working with the united way..chamber of commerce..isu and rose hulman to name a few.

Personally...i will fondly remember mr. bailey as the man who gave me my first job in broadcasting... my first boss.

A respected, kind man who will sorely be missed.

Dave bailey was 76 years old.