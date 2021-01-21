Play of the Day: St. Martin’s crazy win over D’Iberville

Today’s Play of the Day goes to St.
Martin’s Brayden Barrett for last night’s heroics versus D’Iberville.
Martin’s Brayden Barrett for last night’s heroics versus D’Iberville.
Martin's brayden- barrett... for last night's - heroics, versus d'iberville.- deep three-pointer, to beat the- first quarter buzzer... - but he wasn't done... this is t- end the second quarter... heave- up a prayer... and that shot- goes in... actually didn't- count, due- to offensive basket - interference... but he makes up- for it here... ties the game- with yet another triple... make- it- 37-37... before the - yellowjackets ice it at the - line... for the 39-37 win.- and just to think... this all - coming after the lady - yellowjackets took d'iberville- into overtime, in the girls - game... - and won, 47-42.
St. Martin Girls basketball hosting D’Iberville in one of the craziest finishes we’ve seen all season.