Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 5, 2021

Play of the Day: St. Martin’s crazy win over D’Iberville

Credit: WXXVDT2
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Play of the Day: St. Martin’s crazy win over D’Iberville
Play of the Day: St. Martin’s crazy win over D’Iberville

Today’s Play of the Day goes to St.

Martin’s Brayden Barrett for last night’s heroics versus D’Iberville.

- - alright taylor, time for the w-- x-x-v play of the day... which- - - goes to st.

Martin's brayden- barrett... for last night's - heroics, versus d'iberville.- deep three-pointer, to beat the- first quarter buzzer... - but he wasn't done... this is t- end the second quarter... heave- up a prayer... and that shot- goes in... actually didn't- count, due- to offensive basket - interference... but he makes up- for it here... ties the game- with yet another triple... make- it- 37-37... before the - yellowjackets ice it at the - line... for the 39-37 win.- and just to think... this all - coming after the lady - yellowjackets took d'iberville- into overtime, in the girls - game... - and won, 47-42.

- - -

Advertisement

Related news coverage

11pm-2021-01-18

11pm-2021-01-18

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-01-19

5am-2021-01-19

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-2021-01-16

11pm-2021-01-16

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN

You might like