Play of the Day: St. Martin’s crazy win over D’Iberville

- - alright taylor, time for the w-- x-x-v play of the day... which- - - goes to st.

Martin's brayden- barrett... for last night's - heroics, versus d'iberville.- deep three-pointer, to beat the- first quarter buzzer... - but he wasn't done... this is t- end the second quarter... heave- up a prayer... and that shot- goes in... actually didn't- count, due- to offensive basket - interference... but he makes up- for it here... ties the game- with yet another triple... make- it- 37-37... before the - yellowjackets ice it at the - line... for the 39-37 win.- and just to think... this all - coming after the lady - yellowjackets took d'iberville- into overtime, in the girls - game... - and won, 47-42.

