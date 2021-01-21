High School Soccer: Harrison Central vs. Gulfport

Last year, the Gulfport boys soccer team scored three goals in the final 12 minutes of a huge district game at Harrison Central and with a chance to clinch region 8 class 6A for the fourth year in a row.

- and with a chance to clinch - region 8 class 6-a, for the - fourth year in a row... dare i- say... deja vu.

- red rebels hosting the- admirals... their second game,- in- less than a week.

- gulfport won the first one... - but down 2-1, with less than 15- minutes left to play... not for- long, though... peyton ladner..- from 31 yards out...- goallllllllll... throws up the- shoulder shrug like m-j, in the- '92 finals... what an absolute- firecracker of a shot, from the- senior defender... ties - the game, at 2-all... zero-zero- as the coaches like to say.

- and huy hoang trying to keep it- that way... perries that one- off the near goal post.

- but not much he can do to stop- this attack... tres ladner with- a - huge burst... and a dangerous - cross inside the 18... denim- lombard on the end of it... and- buries that one into the back o- the net... gulfport's second- goal, in three minutes... - admirals lead, 3-2.

- and once more... cross comes- in... simon thames on the - header... - takes a deflection... and - trickles into the back of the - net - again... nothing keeper can do- there... three goals in five- minutes... making last year's - three in 12 look like light - work.

- gulfport goes up 4-2, with less- than 10 minutes left... and - that's- how this one ends... with the - admirals clinching their- fourth