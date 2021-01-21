11pm Reactions to Trans Woman Cabinet Pick 01.20.2021

For the first time in US history, a trans woman will likely become the first trans federal official to be confirmed by the Senate.

Many people in Kentucky's transgender community are thrilled.

Grounds in frankfort, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

Many people in kentucky's transgender community are thrilled.

For the first time in u.s. history...a trans woman will likely become the first transgender federal official to be confirmed by the senate.

Transgender activists in lexington say it sends a message of hope and unity.

Meghan buell and joanne bland...both transwomen...wear several hats...but are both mentors to young transpeople.

They say they know first-hand it can be hard being true to yourself.

Buell and bland say president joe biden's pick of dr. rachel levine...a trans woman...for assistant secretary of health...will not only help boost trans visibility...but confidence.

Joanne: "it's just an opportunity to see a trans being recognized for their abilities and not just because they're a trans person."

Meghan: "it's just a beacon of hope for trans people and seeing that trans visibility at the highest level."

Though both women acknowledge the historic nature of levine's nomination...they hope it helps people realize trans people are just like everyone else.

#######