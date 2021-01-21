11pm Kentucky President 01.20.2021

A Kentuckian was once president but for just six minutes

Some kentucky presidential trivia for you.

A kentuckian was once president...but for just six minutes.

January 20th, 1949--president harry truman's vice president alben barkley of kentucky was sworn in as president in truman's place.

Here's how it happened...accordi ng to the 20th amendment...a president's term ends at noon on inauguration day.

During the inauguration-- members of congress were running 20 minutes behind schedule .

That meant for 20 minutes...there was no president so the v-p took over.

Truman was eventually sworn in at 12:29 pm.

### at the