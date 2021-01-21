11pm Kentuckian Plays Taps during ceremony 01.20.2021

Kentucky was well represented during the ceremony with a U of L school of music alum performing "taps".

Byrne is a member of the u-s army band known as "pershing's own".

In that role, he often performs for ceremonies at arlington and around washington, d.c.

He won a position with the band while at u of l and joined after finishing basic training in 2004.

