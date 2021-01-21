What Biden Means For North Alabama

Sherman has the night off.

New at 10 - we're learning more about what a biden presidency might look like for north alabama.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live in madison county with a breakdown of what we can expect - sierra?

I spoke with a calhoun community college professor who says we can expect quick executive orders and quick pushes for legislation that will affect plenty of people in our area.

Potential stimulus checks and changes to vaccine rollout--- dr. waymon burke predicts they're all around the order.

Burke- "they like to get a lot of legislation done as quickly as possible because that honeymoon period runs out."

As president joe biden was sworn in- professor waymond burke at calhoun community college says the administration's honeymoon period began.

He predicts biden's first 100 days will be packed full of changes for the country including a stimulus plan, changes to the vaccine rollout and... burke- "legislation about the wall, immigration- immigration reform, civil rights reform."

Just in the hours following the ceremony- president biden signed an executive order that requires that masks are worn in federal buildings.

He challenged all americans to wear a mask for 100 days.

He also asked the education department to extend the pause on student loan payments through september 30th.

Earlier wednesday, nasa adminstrator jim bridenstine stepped down.

Over the weekend, we asked, deputy administrator james morhard if nasa expects support from the new administration.

Morhard- "honestly i know joe biden and he's a good guy.

This will work out.

They will see the need as we have.

This is about, honestly, who leads in space will lead the world."

What about space command?

Last week, the secretary of the air force announced that redstone arsenal was selected as the preferred location for the space command hq but-- burke- "a number of congresspersons and senators were, seemed to be sympathetic to president trump and so forth, could that hurt us?

I'm very fearful of that."

I did reach out to a representative from redstone arsenal to find out if they've heard anything from the biden administration.

I'm waiting to hear back.

Reporting live in madison sierra phillips waay31 news.