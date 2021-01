Calls for NYS to prioritize people with intellectual and developmental disabilities for vaccination

Oishei Children's Hospital along with several other groups sent a letter to the state requesting individuals 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities be added to Phase 1B.

THERE AREALREADY FAR MOREPEOPLE WHO AREELIGIBLE FOR THEVACCINE THANTHERE AREAVAILABLE DOSES.BUT AS GILATMELAMED REPORTS-- THERE IS A CALLTO PUT EVEN MOREPEOPLE ON THATLIST.ANDREA SIRANNILOVES WORKING,BEING ACTIVE, ANDVOLUNTEERING.BUT SINCE THEPANDEMIC."THAT HAS ALLCOME TO REALLY ADEAD END IT'SJUST SHE'S BEENHOME AND IT'S NOTA GOODSITUATION."SIRANNI WAS BORNWITH DOWNSYDROME ANDCONGENITAL HEARTFAILURE.CONDITIONS THECDC SAYS LEADS TOA HIGHER RISK OFSEVERE ILLNESSFROM COVID-19.PEOPLE INCONGREGATE CARESETTINGS AREELIGIBLE TORECEIVE THECOVID-19 VACCINE.INLCUDING THOSEWITHDEVELOPMENTALDISABILITIES.THE STATE SAYSCOVID-19 SPREADSFASTER IN GROUPSETTINGS.CHRSITNESIRIANNI'SDAUGHTER LIVES ATHOME AND IS NOTELIGIBLE."WHICH ISCONCERNING FORTHIS POPULOUSWHO ARE A MUCHMUCH HIGHER RISKFOR MORTALITY IFTHEY SHOULDSUCCUMB TOCOVID-19."OISHEI CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL, ALONGWITH SEVERALDISABILITYADVOCACYORGANIZATIONSARE ASKING THESTATE TO INCLUDEPEOPLE WITHINTELLECTUAL ANDDEVELOPMENTALDISABILITIES INPHASE 1B OFVACCINATION.CITING HIGHERCOVID-19MORTALITY RATES.A SPOKESPERSONFOR THE STATESAYS ITUNDERSTANDS THECONCERN OF THEGROUPS IN THELETTER.

BUT ALACK OF SUPPLY ISFORCING THE STATETO LIMIT ELIGIBLITY."WHILE WEUNDERSTANDTHESE GROUPS'CONCERNS ANDARE SENSITIVE TOTHEIR REQUESTS,WE ARECONSTRAINEDUNTIL THEFEDERALGOVERNMENTSTEPS UP ANDPROVIDES MOREDOSES --HOPEFULLY THISWILL CHANGE WITHTHE NEWADMINISTRATION""WE SEE A LOT OFSUFFERING IT'SREALLY HIT HARD."GIGI'S PLAYHOUSEEXECUTIVEDIRECTOR EMILYMONDSCHEIN SAYSCOVID-19 ISLEADING TOISOLATION FORPEOPLE WITHDOWN SYNDROME."ESPECIALLY THEDEVELOPMENTALDISABILITYCOMMUNITYREALLY DEPENDSON HAVINGACCESS TO THECOMMUNITY ANDTHEY'RE SHUT INTO SOME DEGREE."THE LETTER SAYSCAREGIVERS, SUCHAS FAMILYMEMBERS, NEED TOBE PRIORITIZEDTOO."IF WE'RE NOTSORT OFSUPPORTING THECARETAKER ANDMAKING SURETHAT THEY AREWELL THATINDIVIDUAL ISGOING TO LOSEACCESS TO SOMANY SUPPORTSTHEY RECEIVE ONA DAILY BASIS."THE LETTER ALSOASKS THE STATEMAKE VACCINESITES MOREACCESSIBLE.IN BUFFALO, GILATMELAMED, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.