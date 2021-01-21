Utica Comets welcome new broadcaster, director of communications
Season - the team has announced the new voice you'll be hearing calling their games this year.
Jason shaya has been hired as the new comets ahl-tv broadcaster and director of communications.
He takes over for joe roberts who stepped down after two seasons to return to michigan.
A michigan native himself - detroit specifically - shaya had served as the charlotte checkers broadcaster since 2007.
He also served as the team's emergency back-up goaltender for a game.
This past three seasons - he's also filled in for the television broadcasts of the n-h-l's carolina hurricanes.
He's actually been on a comets broadcast before - filling in for then- broadcaster brendan burke on k- rock back in january of 2014.
Shaya has over 1,000 broadcasts of hockey games under his belt.
