11pm Sewage Park Upgrade Project 01.20.2021

The city of Lexington is about to put an end to that with another wave of sewer line upgrades.

Consequences with flooding around a favorite park.

Abc36's kaitlyn shive explains what's to come for the gardenside park neighborhood.

Bob baney has lived in lexington's garden side neighborhood for the past five years.

Bob baney"we love the neighborhood it's very friendly feels very safe so that and the park is a big draw" the park--though loved by many--has had its fair share of issues.

Baney says the park overflows with water during bad rains.

Bob baney"its not all the time but you know it'll kind of you know after a couple days it will fill up and then you're like okay well the parks filled with water" but the city is looking to fix that problem--as part of its 2021 sewer line upgrades through the consent decree remedial measures plan.

Director charles martin: "the whole idea here is to come in take out the old pipe or replace the old pipe with bigger larger pipe, eliminate the leaks and also provide more capacity so it doesn't overflow like it does now" director of water quality charles martin says the upgrades will happen to several sewers--located in upper cane run--wolf run --southeastern hills--liberty road--new circle and west hickman.

Charles martin"this one in particular behind is wolf run trunk d e and weve obviosuly already done a b and c which is down stream from here, this is rougly a 6 and a half million dollar project thats going to start sometime in march of this year" charles martin says the garden side park construction will temporarily close the playground-- and will go through the basketball and tennis courts that will later be restored by the parks and rec department.

Charles martin "the construction will be very disruptive but i think they understand its going to have to happen to finally end this sad occurance of these things overflowing" construction that neighbors will deal with for around 18 months.

Bob baney: "i know that the park and whatever construction they need to do will come back even better in the end' in lexington kaitlyn shive