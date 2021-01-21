11pm UK Vaccination Clinic Success 01.20.2021

U.K. Healthcare says the first day of its public COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Kroger Field was a success.

Of its public covid-19 vaccination clinic at kroger field was a success.

L3: abc 36 news white health officials: first public vaccination clinic a success lexington - kroger field health officials say they were vaccinating 80 to 85 people every 20 minutes at the clinic on tuesday.

They say the goal is to vaccine 1,800 to 2,000 people a day.

The vaccine is being given to people over 70....fayette county school personnel, first responders and health care providers in the area.

The clinic is open six days a week and vaccinations are by appointment only.