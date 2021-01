Joe Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump policies

Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hoursafter his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States.

Mr Biden,wearing a face mask, said there was “no time to start like today” while seatedbehind the Resolute Desk with a pile of executive orders.

He and First LadyJill later watched a firework display from the White House.