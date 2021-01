Lady Gaga sings US National anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony | Oneindia News

At the oath taking ceremony of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, renowned singer Lady Gaga sang the national anthem of the country at the US Capitol.

Gaga appeared in a huge fuchsia Schiaparelli couture silk skirt and black top adorned by a large gold brooch of a dove carrying an olive branch as she stepped up to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner'.

