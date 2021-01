'We want to be a part of this country': DACA recipient reacts to Biden's executive orders

UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY.ARE BREATHING A SIGH OFRELIEF.TOMAS EVENTUALLY SAID CAMETO THE U.S. WHEN HE WAS 2YEARS OLD HIS MOTHER BRITTANYCAME FROM MEXICO IN PURSUIT OFA BETTER LIFE LIKE MANYDREAMERS OR DHAKA RECIPIENTSAMERICA IS THE ONLY HOME HE'SEVER KNOWN AND TODAY WHEN HESAW JOE BIDEN SWORN IN AS THE46TH PRESIDENT HE TOLDACCEPTED AND WELCOMED SEEINGNOT ONLY EMBRACE US BUTPROTECT THE PROGRAM MEANS THETO BE A PART OF THIS COUNTRYAND THIS IS WHAT WE KNOW BIDENKICKING OFF HIS TERM BYSIGNING MULTIPLE EXECUTIVEORDERS ON IMMIGRATIONWOULD PROVIDE A PATHWAY TOCITIZENSHIP TO THE NEARLY11 MILLION UNDOCUMENTEDIMMIGRANTS LIVING IN AMERICA,IT'S DEFINITELY A WELCOMEMESSAGE TO MYSELF AND OTHERIMMIGRANTS THAT TYPICALLYDOCTORS HAVE BEEN TO HAVESPENT THE LAST FOR FIGHTINGTHIS ADMINISTRATION, I'MFIGHTING FOR OUR FOR OUR RIGHTTO STAY HERE IN THE COUNTRYWILL ONLY KNOWN AS HOME THEDEAN OF U C DAVIS SCHOOL OFLAW KEVIN JOHNSON AGREES THATPRESIDENT BIDEN'S WORDS ANDACTIONS SO FAR CITY VERYDIFFERENT TONE THAN THEPREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION TAKINGDIFFERENT APPROACH TOIMMIGRATION AND PRESIDENTTRUMP THIS THISADMINISTRATION.IS OFFERING A NEW START.ONE THAT'S IT ACCEPTING OFIMMIGRANTS SUPPORT OFIMMIGRANTS AND AND WILLING TOTO ADMIT FRANKLY THATIMMIGRANTS ARE IMPORTANT TOOUR ECONOMY TO OUR SOCIETYINTO OUR COMMUNITY AMONG THENEWLY SIGNED EXECUTIVE ORDERSOR THE ROLLBACK OF PRESIDENTCONSTRUCTION HOLD ON THESOUTHERN BORDER WALL SAIDFIXING THE COUNTRY'SIMMIGRATION SYSTEM IS NOT AONE-STEP SOLUTION AND WILLREQUIRE COMPROMISE FROM BOTHPARTIES IT'S CLEAR THAT IT'S ADIVISIVE POLITICAL ISSUE.IN THE DISCUSSION AND THEDIALOGUE IS GOING TO BELENGTHY IT'S GOING TO BE HARDAT TIMES BUT IT'S NECESSARY IFWE REALLY WANT TO ADDRESS THATIMMIGRATION AND I THINK THATTHE BIDEN HARRISADMINISTRATION IS CREATED THEPOSSIBILITY OR REASONABLEDISCUSSIONS.IS HOPE THAT A PERMANENTBIPARTISAN SOLUTION CAN BEACHIEVED TOMORROW, THE WORKBEGINS WE'VE GOT TO CONTINUEWORKING.MOVING FORWARD TOGETHERSENT CONGRESS THE CITIZENSHIPACT OF 2021 WHICH WOULDPROVIDE UNDOCUMENTEDIMMIGRANTS AN 8 YEAR PATHWAYTO CITIZENSHIP.

I WOULD ALSOREQUIRE 60 VOTES IN THE U.S.SENATE TO PASS REPORTING ASACRAMENTO.

