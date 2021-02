CM Yogi inaugurates 'Road Safety Month' in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated projects and schemes of transport department on January 21 in Lucknow.

Schemes worth more than Rs 55 crores have been inaugurated, as the Road Safety Month commenced today.

At the inaugural function of the 'Road Safety Month', CM Yogi Adityanath administered the oath of road safety and flagged off the car rally.

With an aim to reduce road accidents, month-long awareness campaign will end on February 20.