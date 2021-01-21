Decoding President Joe Biden’s China challenge; future of US-India ties

Joe Biden during his first speech as the President of the United States of America spoke on the need to heal the country and assured that he would work for all Americans.

While he spoke little about his foreign policy stance, experts suggest that the team he has put together gives vital indications about the approach the Biden administration is likely to take in the matter.

So how will Biden tackle the China challenge and what will be the future course of the US-India relationship.

Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad speaks to India’s former ambassador to the US Meera Shankar and foreign editor Pramit Pal Chaudhuri to understand how the Biden team is likely to approach and deal with the challenges ahead.

