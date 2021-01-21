‘BJP won’t project CM face in West Bengal polls’: Kailash Vijayvargiya

The BJP has said that the party will not project a Chief Ministerial face in West Bengal.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that BJP never projects a Chief Ministerial face in states that it is not in power.

He added that a decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate would be arrived at after discussions between the chosen MLAs.

He further hit out at CM Mamata Banerjee’s criticism calling the BJP worse than Naxalites.

Vijayvargiya said that the people of the state are watching and added that the BJP does not need certificate from Mamata Banerjee.

