Watch: Indian cricket team returns after historic series win in Australia

Members of the Indian cricket team arrived in Mumbai from Australia tour on January 21.

The players have been advised to remain in 7-day home quarantine, an official informed.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw landed in Mumbai this morning.

Head coach Ravi Shastri also reached Mumbai with the players.

An injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the 4th test in Brisbane.

India clinched the series and retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant landed in New Delhi.

While speaking to the reporters outside the airport, he said, “I am so happy that we retained the trophy.

The whole team is very happy.” Pant scored an unbeaten 89 runs in fourth Test as India chased down a total of 328.

This was the highest chase recorded at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

