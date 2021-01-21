Adverse events common, vaccination will be last nail in COVID-19 coffin: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that adverse events by COVID-19 vaccine are common and vaccination will be the last nail in coffin of COVID-19.

"The message is clear that vaccine is completely safe and effective.

The adverse events or side effects surfacing are common and it can be seen after any vaccination," said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan."The vaccination will be the last nail in the coffin of COVID-19.

It is unfortunate that some people are spreading misinformation about the vaccination for political reasons.

This has developed vaccine hesitancy in a small group of people," he added.