Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur mark statehood day | PM greets | Oneindia News

On January 21st, 1972, the North Eastern Indian regions of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became full fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

On the occasion, PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate these states for their warmth, culture and talent.

