The Jaguar E-Type That Costs $500,000 | RIDICULOUS RIDES

A CAR trader specialising in Jaguar E-Types have taken what they describe as “the best car ever made” and given it a bespoke update that is fit for the modern world.

The company, Evolution, have been restoring E-types for over 12 years and have used new technology to improve this 60s car while retaining its classic exterior body.

Alex Cluderay, who works for Evolution, said: “This really is a car forever for the future.

We’ve engineered, redesigned and fixed their problems.”