This is the mesmerising footage that shows an incredible group of skydivers soaring through the air in a diagonal line

This mesmerising footage shows the incredible sight as 21 skydivers soar through the air in a diagonal line.The footage, shows a twenty one person skydiving troop perform the stunt.Yair Gallardo, 43, captured the moment the group synchronise themselves into a perfect diagonal line in the skies over Puerto Escondido, Mexico."My video shows 21 flying humans and one of the best sunsets I have ever seen in my life," said Yair, from Mexico."You don't see 21 humans flying together so often.

I was blessed and happy to have taken part."