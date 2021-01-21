Watch: Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India's Terminal 1 gate

Massive fire broke out at Pune's Serum Institute of India on January 21.
The blaze was reported near the Terminal 1 gate of the institute.
10 fire tenders are present at the site.
More details are awaited.
