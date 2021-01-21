‘NCC plays a vital role as India’s second line of defence’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has identified more than 1,100 schools for National Cadet Corps (NCC) training in the border and coastal areas of India.

Singh was speaking at the annual National Cadet Corps rally at NCC Parade Ground in Delhi on January 21.

"Our Prime Minister has decided to expand the National Cadet Corps.

There should be training of cadets at the border and coastal areas.

We have identified more than 1,100 schools to begin NCC training.

The participation of girls cadets in NCC has also increased from 28 per to 33 per cent.

We are moving towards women's empowerment through NCC," he said.

“The cadets played a tremendous role in the second line of defence.

I have seen how cadets have helped armed forces during rescue operations,” he added.

