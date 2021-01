Gavin Williamson on this year's exams

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says his department are consulting on whether a standardised test will be introduced this year to ensure pupils are tested fairly by teachers.

Last year students were assessed by teachers following anger over an algorithm which was criticised for treating candidates unfairly.

Report by Etemadil.

