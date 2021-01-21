Pittsburgh Public Schools Could Push Back In-Person Learning

With COVID-19 cases remaining high in Allegheny County, the Pittsburgh Public School Board is looking at keeping students learning remotely until April.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the details.
With COVID-19 cases remaining high in Allegheny County, the Pittsburgh Public School Board is looking at keeping students learning remotely until April.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the details.
The Pittsburgh Public Schools board is considering postponing in-person hybrid learning until after spring break.
The Pittsburgh Public Schools board is considering postponing in-person hybrid learning until after spring break.