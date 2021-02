Over 1 Million Fresh Meals Provided Through Minnesota Central Kitchen

Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown spoke with Emily Paul, the executive director of Minnesota Central Kitchen, about the program that feeds the hungry and puts jobless chefs to work.

They also spoke about the "Jason DeSalsa" fundraiser, all the profits of which go to Minnesota Central Kitchen (4:36).

WCCO This Morning -- Jan.

21, 2021