Serum's plant, where fire broke out, was upcoming facility for vaccine production: Pune CP

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta said that the Serum Institue of India's Manjri plant, where fire broke out, was an underconstruction facility for the production of Covishield vaccine.

Preparation to begin the production at a later stage was ongoing, he added.

Gupta further said that the main production was not going on there.

The fire will douse in an hour, he added.

"Fire broke out at Manjri plant.

Production wasn't done there but preparation was on to begin it at a later stage.

Fire fighting op is on, building has been vacated but we're re-checking.

Fire will be doused in an hr.

No problem at vaccine plant/storage," he said.

In the latest development in the massive fire at Pune's Serum Institute of India, the vaccines and the vaccine manufacturing plant are safe.

The incident of fire at the Serum Institute of India took place at Manjri Plant.